Armed woman shot, killed by Detroit police during mental health crisis

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A woman was killed during an officer-involved shooting on Detroit’s west side Thursday night, police said.

It happened on Meyers Road near Midland Street.

Police say they received a call around 6 p.m. from a woman saying another woman inside the home was having a mental health crisis and was armed with knives and a gun.

Police say preliminary information indicates a woman assaulted her son, her mother and a child.

Officers made contact with the woman multiple times, went into the home, there was a struggle and shots were fired. The woman was then shot and killed.

Police say they aren't sure how many shots were fired or who shot first.

"What we're investigating right now is how many shots were fired, who fired, if she fired, if we fired first. All those things will be looked at," Detroit Police Department Chief James White told reporters. "We're downloading body cameras. The unfortunate result is she was struck and fatally wounded."

Investigators remained on scene late Thursday night.

7 Action News is working to learn more information about this incident.