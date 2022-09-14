Around a dozen brand new Ford Mustangs stolen off Flat Rock Assembly Plant lot

FLAT ROCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A rash of muscle car thefts have left a community concerned about more than just stolen property.

It’s happening near the Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant, and the sports cars are fresh off the line. The Ford Mustang is the flagship sports car for the American automaker.

It’s also become the recent target for thieves near the factory, and police are investigating.

On a Tuesday afternoon, 7 Action News saw police hard at work combing for clues after police sources say roughly half a dozen high-powered mustangs were taken from a lot next door to Flat Rock assembly around 1:30 am.

“Crime is going crazy all over the country right?” bicyclist Matt Hamilton said.

We’ve learned another heist of Mustangs took place a week ago. Tuesday, neighbors are questioning where the vehicles are ending up and how thieves continue to gain access despite barbed wire fencing.

“I’m very concerned. I live down the street. My mom is here in assisted living. There’s schools over here. Basically, not good stealing cars.” Keri Bailo said.

Bailo is also worried about thieves traveling at a high speed to get onto nearby I-75.

Police say nearby gas station workers have been told to stay on the lookout. Some of the vehicles are worth more than $60,000 and could be headed out of state, according to law enforcement sources.

So far, Ford has declined comment except to say they are fully cooperating with a police investigation.