Arraignment expected this afternoon in deadly Chesterfield Township attack

CHESTERFIELD TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 54-year-old man is expected to be arraigned this afternoon in the deadly Chesterfield Township attack that left one dead and multiple injured.

Police say there will also be a press conference following the arraignment around 2:30 p.m. and that a hammer was involved in the violent attack.

According to police, the domestic violence incident happened around noon on Friday on Bayview Drive near Jefferson Avenue.

During a press conference that Friday, Chesterfield Director of Public Safety Brian Bassett said officers were notified that a 35-year-old woman was stabbed and escaped the incident with her 5-year-old daughter. A person driving by was able to help the mother and daughter call 911.

When authorities arrived, they immediately provided aid to the victims.

Additional officers went into the home where the incident took place. They found a 57-year-old man dead. Newsradio 950 WWJ reported that the victim is their own overnight news anchor Jim Matthews.

At the scene, police also found a 10-year-old boy who was bound and suffering from blunt force trauma.

The suspect, a 54-year-old man, was found in the basement suffering from self-inflicted wounds and an overdose.

Police say the suspect was at the home frequently, his relationship to the family is unknown.

Sunday evening, the kids and their mother are still in the hospital, the young son is sedated after trying to protect his father from the suspect.

"They have nothing right now, absolutely nothing," said Sonya Healy, grandmother of the children traumatized in Friday's Chesterfield attack.

Family of the children have set up this GoFundMe for them to get the kids "everything they need."

"It’s horrific what we’ve had to overcome, and still overcome," said Healy to 7 Action News.

