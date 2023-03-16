Arraignment Friday for woman in deadly hit-and-run on New Year's Day

(WXYZ) — The arraignment for a woman who was charged in a deadly hit-and-run that killed 22-year-old Benjamin Kable on New Year's Day will happen Friday.

Tubtim "Sue" Howson, 57, was returned to Michigan on Wednesday after allegedly fleeing the country to Thailand following the crash. She will be arraigned Friday at 11:30 a.m. on a charge of failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death.

It's believed that Howson was driving a vehicle that struck Kable around 5:49 a.m. on New Year's Day along Rochester Rd. south of Whims Lane in Oakland Township.

The feds say just two days later on Jan. 3, Howson flew to Thailand on a one-way ticket. She was also charged federally related to fleeing the country.

On Feb. 15, Thai deputy national police chief Surachate Hakparn said Howson intended to return to the United States to face charges, and preparations were being made for her to fly back.

“I left home for work around 5.30 a.m. to 6 a.m. It is the winter time and it was very dark. There was usually nobody walking on the road there, except deer,” Towson said at the press conference.

She said she initially thought she had hit a deer, but when asked later why she fled to Thailand, responded that when she saw Kable’s body, she thought he must be dead.

“I did not think I would run away, but I was very shocked. I tried to call the police but my hands were shaking. I could not do anything,” she said.

On Feb. 22, Howson was reportedly in custody in San Francisco awaiting a federal hearing, and she had been held at an undisclosed location in Michigan since her return from San Francisco.

“I greatly appreciate the assistance of the Thailand authorities and our federal partners who worked tirelessly with us to bring this woman back and to hold her accountable,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “It’s hard to imagine how you could drive away and leave a person in the road that you had struck and killed. It will never fill the void for the family but hopefully it brings them a measure of closure.”