Arrest made after 14-year-old killed in hit-and-run in Roseville

An arrest has been made after a 14-year-old was struck and killed by a car last week morning along I-696 in Macomb County.

We're told the teen was reported missing earlier Friday morning and was later hit by a car on the Groesbeck entrance ramp to eastbound I-696 around 4:25 a.m. on Aug. 18.

MSP says witnesses reported that the teen was stumbling while walking along the road. The driver that struck the teen did not stop at the scene, police say.

“This was great work from detectives taking very little information from the scene and finding this suspect,” said MSP F/Lt Mike Shaw. “We are hopeful this gives his family a small amount of closure.”