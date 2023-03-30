Arrest of WSJ reporter in Russia prompts response from Paul Whelan's family

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Paul Whelan’s brother David is speaking out about his continued imprisonment after a Wall Street Journalist reporter was arrested in Russia.

Whelan is from Novi and has been jailed for more than 1,500 days after what the U.S. State Department calls a false conviction for espionage.

When WNBA star Brittany Greiner was freed from Russia in a prisoner exchange, the Whelan family had high hopes for Paul’s return. Now, another high-profile arrest is gaining attention of the White House.

“The cases are almost identical as we can tell. There’s hasn’t been much information yet about what actually happened to Mr. Gershkovich but sounds like he was set up the same way that Paul was,” David Whelan said.

“From the bureaucratic perspective, he’ll be coming home in 12 years. That’s my hope he’ll survive long enough and my parents will still be alive. But otherwise, I have low levels of hope. It’s going to very difficult for the U.S. government to accomplish,” David Whelan added.

Thursday, the Russian security service issued a statement involving reporter Evan Gershkovich’s arrest. He was detained 800 miles east of Moscow.

“It’s all about concessions. It’s a form of extortion. You take and give something, and it’s all about figuring out what the Kremlin wants,” David Whelan said.

Congresswoman Haley Steven issued a resolution Thursday calling for Paul Whelan’s immediate release. 7 Action News asked a member of the Michigan delegation, Rep. Debbie Dingell, for her thoughts.

“It’s probably going to have to keep pushing and some compassion. His father is 85, mother is 82. There are some things we shouldn’t discuss with hopes we may actually get him released at some point,” Dingell said.

Dingell is reiterating her message that no American should travel to Russia and any Americans there must now return for their own safety.