Art, beer festivals and Barenaked Ladies, Snoop Dogg among events this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's a big weekend of festivals in metro Detroit. From art to music to food and beer, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Here's a list of seven things to do in the D:

Ann Arbor Art Festival



Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Downtown Ann Arbor

The Ann Arbor Art Fair returns downtown. Hundreds of thousands of people will be downtown during the three-day event. The event is comprised of three independent nonprofit art fairs, bringing more than 1,000 artists. The fairs include the Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, The Original; the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair; and the Ann Arbor State Street Art Fair.

Concert of Colors



Wednesday through Sunday

Various locations in the Midtown Detroit area

In Midtown, diversity is being celebrated in Detroit during the Concert of Colors festival. From Caribbean to Greek to African, cultures will be recognized all weekend with speakers, music, art and more.

Detroit's Black Wall Street Festival



Friday 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Campus Martius Park at 800 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

Detroit's Black Wall Street Festival is all about providing awareness and acknowledgment to the contributions of Black businesses in Detroit and the country. The event is honoring the past and looking forward to the future through art, education and community.

Farmington Founders Festival



Thursday through Saturday

Downtown Farmington

The streets of Farmington will be transformed this weekend for the Founders Festival and this year, there will be a little something for everyone. A parade, color run, kids' area, crafter’s market and beer tent will keep the whole family entertained. There are even dog-friendly events.

Friday Movies at New Center Park



Friday 8 p.m.

New Center Park at 2998 W. Grand Boulevard in Detroit

If you’re looking for a more laid-back event with family, you can catch a Friday night movie in the open air for free at New Center Park. This weekend’s showing is “Till,” which is based on the story of Emmett Till.

Michigan Summer Beer Fest



Friday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Riverside Park at 2 E. Cross Street in Ypsilanti

If you don't just like beer but love it, the Michigan Summer Beer Festival is happening in Ypsilanti's historic Depot Town. The festival features 116 of Michigan’s best breweries, serving 767 unique beers to try. Attendees can also enjoy food and live music. You must be at least 21 to enter.

Pine Knob music concerts



Saturday 7 p.m. and Sunday 6 p.m.

Pine Knob Music Theatre at 33 Bob Seger Drive in Independence Township

Some iconic musicians are coming to Pine Knob. On Saturday, Barenaked Ladies will be there with special guests Five For Fighting and Del Amitri. On Sunday, Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa are bringing their “High School Reunion Tour,” which features Too $short, Warren G, Berner and DJ Drama.

Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.