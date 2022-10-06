Art festivals, 'Hocus Pocus' and Demi Lovato coming to metro Detroit this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — October has begun and events in metro Detroit this weekend are celebrating that including a "Hocus Pocus" live shadow cast show and a fall book fair.

Free men's health screenings will take over Ford Field, and musical artists like Demi Lovato will be in town.

Here's a list of seven things to do in the D this weekend:

A2 Artoberfest



Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ann Street and North Fourth Avenue from Huron into Kerrytown area in Ann Arbor

Art will be celebrated during this event featuring 100 jury selected artists. There will also be live entertainment, food and art activities. Those 21 and older can enjoy locally-made craft cocktails, wine and beer from local business as they stroll the art festival.

Demi Lovato



Friday 7 p.m.

Fox Theatre at 2211 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

Singer, songwriter and actress Demi Lovato will be performing at Fox Theater with special guest Dead Sara Royal & The Serpent.

Detroit Book City's Fall Family Book Fair



Saturday 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Studio C at 27204 W. 8 Mile Road in Southfield

With fall officially underway, the Detroit Book City is back with its annual Family Fall Book Fair. The one-day event is designed to promote, preserve and sustain literacy in metro Detroit. Families can attend the event free of charge, but they must first register online. At the event, families will meet more than 20 self-published authors, and the first 100 families will receive a free bag filled with author promotions and reading resources.

Detroit Cocktail Classic



Friday 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Eastern Market Shed 3 at 2934 Russell Street in Detroit

Local drinking establishments will come together for the eighth year of the Detroit Cocktail Classic. Those attending will try signature drinks at unique tasting tables that establishments are hosting.

Hocus Pocus Shadow Cast



Friday and Saturday 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Beacon Park at 901 Grand River Avenue in Detroit

Halloween classic "Hocus Pocus" will play at Beacon Park, which is transforming into an outdoor theater. Presented by Ibis Theater, the show will be brought to life with a live shadow cast. For those who don't know, a shadow cast is a group of artists who act out a movie while it's playing. Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite Hocus Pocus or Halloween costume.

Men's Health Event



Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ford Field at 2000 Brush Street in Detroit

Men with or without insurance are being welcomed to Ford Field for a free health screening during the 12th annual Men’s Health Event. Services will include bloodwork, flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, HIV testing, oral cancer and dental checks, vision and glaucoma screenings and more. Men will also learn how to stay healthy.

Van Gogh in America



Oct. 2, 2022 through Jan. 22, 2023

Detroit Institute of Arts at 5200 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

The renowned art museum will feature 74 original works from the Dutch Post-Impressionist painter. Fun fact: The DIA was the first U.S. museum to buy one of his paintings. That image is Van Gogh's "Self-Portrait," which was purchased by the museum in 1922.

