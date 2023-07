Arts, Beats & Eats music lineup includes Joan Jett, Bell Biv Devoe, Halestorm & more

(WXYZ) — Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats announced its full music lineup across several stages and all genres of music.

The 26th annual festival will feature more than 200 performances, including headliners like Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Bell Biv DeVoe, Halestorm, Russell Dickerson, Randy Houser, Collective Soul and American Authors.

This year also includes nearly 75 local rtists performing across the nine stages.

“Arts, Beats & Eats is the big blowout event that for many marks the end of the summer, so we always strive to expand and introduce innovative offerings to keep the hundreds of thousands of people coming back to make the most of this time of year,” said Jon Witz, producer of Arts, Beats & Eats. “We invite everyone to come out to take in the sounds of various genres of music, feast on mouthwatering cuisine and explore new taste offerings, browse and shop one-of-a-kind artworks, and make lifetime memories with the family and more.

Tickets are $7 in advance and the festival will be open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. from Sept. 1-3 and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 4.

Below is the full lineup:

JIM BEAM NATIONAL STAGE

Friday, Sept 1

5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Birds of Prey (Americana/Bluegrass)

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Rumours (Fleetwood Mac Tribute)

7:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. American Authors (Pop-Rock)

9:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (Rock)

Saturday, Sept 2

10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Priority Health Zumbathon (Zumba)

5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Brayden (Pop/R&B)

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. The Wildflowers (Tom Petty Tribute)

7:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Collective Soul (Rock)

9:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Halestorm (Rock)

Sunday, Sept 3

4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Ryan Jay (Country/Rock)

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Dillon Carmichael (Country)

7:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Randy Houser (Country)

9:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Russell Dickerson (Country)

Monday, Sept 4

3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Damon Terrell (Jazz/Funk)

4:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. Your Generation in Concert (Tribute/Covers)

6:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. The Purple xPeRIeNCE (Prince Tribute)

7:45 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Bell Biv DeVoe (R&B)

SOARING EAGLE/HORNITOS ROCK STAGE

Friday, Sept 1

11:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. The Detroit School of Rock and Pop Music (Pop/Rock)

4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Northville Folk (Acoustic/Classic Rock)

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. The Ruiners (Garage/Punk)

7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Cast Iron Cornbread (Rock)

8:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Stone Clover (Rock/Paddy Slag)

10:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Tosha Owens (Blues/Rock)

Saturday, Sept 2

12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. George Dudley (Acoustic Variety)

1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. The Third Degree (Rock)

3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Big Timmy and the Heavy Chevys (Blues/Soul)

4:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. Animal (Rock)

6:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. Forge the Sun (Rock/Classic Rock)

7:45 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Edison Hollow (Alternative/Classic Rock)

9:45 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Tino G’s Dumpster Machine (Blues/Rock)

Sunday, Sept 3

12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. ABI (Acoustic Variety)

1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. Misty Blues Party Band (Cover Band)

3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Those Legs (Alternative/Indie)

4:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. Slowfoot (Blues/Rock)

6:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. The Detroit Fury (Rock/Hard Rock)

7:45 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. The Detroit Hammers (Blues/Rock)

9:45 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Frame 42 (Rock)

Monday, Sept 4

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Kyle 313 (Acoustic Variety)

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. All Grown Up (Rock/Soul)

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. The Devil Elvis Show (Tribute Band)

4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. The Oneders! (Pop)

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. New Twenty Saints (Garage/Rock)

7:45 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. The Reefermen (Rock)

MICHIGAN LOTTERY R&B/JAZZ STAGE

Friday, Sept 1

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Kenneth Wallace (Neo-Soul/Jazz)

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Brizzl (Alternative/Hip Hop)

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. The Robert Abate Trio ft. David Egeler & Muruga Booker (Blues/Funk)

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. The Paxton/Spangler Band (Jazz/Funk)

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Luther Badman Keith Blues Band (Blues/Funk)

8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Rēdi Choi (R&B/Soul)

9:45 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. The Persuasion Band (Cover Band - Top 40)

Saturday, Sept 2

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Lleb (R&B)

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Nate Topo and the 313 Group (Blues/Funk)

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Cree (R&B/Soul)

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Gabriel Brass Band (New Orleans Brass)

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Hank Mowery & The Hawktones (Blues/Soul)

8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Apropos (Alternative Soul)

9:45 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Larry Lee & the Back in the Day Band (R&B/Funk)

Sunday, Sept 3

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Cabaret Boreale (Modern Vintage)

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Gwenyth Hayes (Neo-Soul/Jazz)

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Full Circle (R&B/Soul)

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Soledad (Pop/R&B)

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Sky Covington ft. Club Crescendo (Jazz)

8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Chris Canas (Blues/Rock)

9:45 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Alise King (R&B/Soul)

Monday, Sept 4

12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. Jennifer Roberts (Jazz/Blues)

1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. Weebone Entertainment (R&B/Soul)

3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Rockim Williamson (R&B/Hip Hop)

4:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. Gridiron and Friends (Party Music)

6:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. Drey Skonie and the kLouds Band (Pop/R&B)

8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Kimmie Horne (Jazz/Blues)

BAKER COLLEGE COUNTRY AMERICANA STAGE

Friday, Sept 1

12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. Hard Luck Pete & The Wrong Way Streets (Country)

1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. Last Stand (Country/Classic Rock)

3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Matt Bastardson (Americana)

4:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. Alan Turner (Country/Rock)

6:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. Audrey Ray (Country)

7:45 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Taylor Tucky (Country)

9:45 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Jennifer Westwood & The Handsome Devils (Honky Tonk /Soul)

Saturday, Sept 2

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Keelan Starr (Acoustic Variety)

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. The Fabulous Henhouse Boys (Country)

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Fangs and Twang (Rock/Roots)

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. The Steve Taylor Three (Americana/Rock)

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Kira Blue (Country/Pop)

8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Billy King (Acoustic/Americana)

9:45 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Julianne Ankley & The Rogues (Americana/Country)

Sunday, Sept 3

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Royal Oak First United Methodist Church Service

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Leonardo (Acoustic/Americana)

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. 20 Hour Ride (Country)

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Sugar Lime Blue (Americana)

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. The Jacki Daniels Show (Country/Pop)

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. LostWest (Country/Rock)

8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. The Wrenfields (Americana/Country)

9:45 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Shiatown (Country)

Monday, Sept 4

12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. Jo Serrapere & the LaFawndas (Americana/Country)

1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. Wilson Thicket (Americana/Bluegrass)

3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. The Rachel Brooke Band (Americana/Country)

4:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. Billy Gunther & The Midwest Riders (Country/Rock)

6:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. Grace Theisen (Americana/Blues)

8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Orbitsuns (Old School Country/Outlaw Country)

BUD LIGHT ALTERNATIVE STAGE

Friday, Sept. 1

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Pancho Villa's Skull (Mariachi Punk)

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Imani Bloom (Alternative)

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Vinyl 9 (Alternative/Rock)

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Vandalay (Alternative/Rock)

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Jesse Ray and the Carolina Catfish (Alternative/Blues)

8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Lyons Lane (Rock/Rockabilly)

9:45 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. The Louie Lee Show (Americana/Country)

Saturday, Sept. 2

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Jill Govan (Acoustic/Indie)

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. The Boy Detective (Ska Rock)

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Kirby Lashae (Alternative/Soul)

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Davis James (Pop/Rock)

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Leaving Lifted (Reggae/Rock)

8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Jackson and the Poolsharks (Rock)

9:45 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Killer Flamingos (Cover Band - Top 40)

Sunday, Sept. 3

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Birjy (Eclectic Variety)

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Dakho (Acoustic/Indie)

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Tiffadelic (Alternative/Post-Punk)

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Dirty White and the High Life Social Club (Alternative/Hip Hop)

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Cocktail Shake (Alternative/Post-Punk)

8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Kalysta (Pop/Rock)

9:45 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. The Beggars (Rock)

Monday, Sept. 4

12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. Sophia McIntosh (Pop)

1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. Lee Cleaveland & The Lefthand Band (Rock/Indie)

3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Saturday Night Gangster (Jam/Funk)

4:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. Rebekah Jon (Indie)

6:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. Aaron Benjamin (Rock/Soul)

8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Virginia Violet and the Rays (R&B/Soul)

FLAGSTAR BANK INTERNATIONAL STAGE

Friday, Sept. 1

12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. The Tropical Wahines (Polynesian Dance)

1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. The Tri-County Bollywood Ensemble (World Music)

3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Ensemble Hanabi (Acoustic Variety)

4:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. Aaron Parrott & Millennium Heat (Steel Drum)

6:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. Ammy Amorette (Brazilian/World Music)

7:45 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Martin Chaparro - MC3 (Latin/Reggae)

9:45 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. The Polish Muslims (Polka Rock)

Saturday, Sept. 2

12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. Hoaloha Polynesian Dance Group of Michigan (Polynesian Dance)

1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. Ara Topouzian Trio (World Music)

3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Xiao Dong Wei (Chinese Fusion)

4:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. Grupo Illusion (Conjunto/Tejano)

6:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. Raion Taiko & Great Lakes Taiko Collective (World Music)

7:45 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Adel Ruelas ft Luna (Pop/Alternative)

9:45 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Roots Vibrations (Reggae/Soca)

Sunday, Sept. 3

12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. Auburn Glen Highland Dancers (Scottish Highland Dance)

1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. Ironwood (Celtic/Folk)

3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Conjunto Soltura (Fusion World Music)

4:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. El Trio Escobar (Cumbia)

6:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. Motor City Vibrations (Reggae/Rock)

7:45 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Os Clavelitos (Brazilian/World Music)

9:45 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. The Z Cats (Zydeco)

Monday, Sept. 4

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Ballet Folklorico Moyocoyani Izel (Traditional Mexican Cultural Dance)

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Mariachi Jalisco (Mariachi)

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Celtic Isles (Celtic/Folk)

4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Mondo Kane (R&B)

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Universal Xpression (Reggae/Soca)

7:45 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Sean Blackman's In Transit (World Music)

HOUSE OF DANK PERFORMANCE STAGE

Friday, Sept. 1

11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. DJ Katalist (Funk & Party Jams)

1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Motor City Street Dance Academy (Breakdancing)

4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. DJ Chrome (Variety/House)

5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Motley Misfits (Buskers)

5:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Brayden (Pop/R&B)

6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Motley Misfits (Buskers)

7:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Dilano Dalion (Hip-Hop)

8:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Motley Misfits (Buskers)

9:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Nick Ryan (Hip-Hop/Pop)

10 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Motley Misfits (Buskers)

Saturday, Sept. 2

11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. DJ Seoul (Electro Funk)

1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Motor City Street Dance Academy (Breakdancing)

4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Julian LaHood (Hip-Hop)

5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Motley Misfits (Buskers)

5:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. The Royal Runway! (Fashion Show featuring Royal Oak Businesses)

6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Motley Misfits (Buskers)

7:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Sarah Marcus (Pop)

8:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Motley Misfits (Buskers)

9:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Brayden (Pop/R&B)

10:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Motley Misfits (Buskers)

Sunday, Sept. 3

11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Walter Glasshouse (House)

1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Motor City Street Dance Academy (Breakdancing)

4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Nick Ryan (Hip-Hop/Pop)

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Motley Misfits (Buskers)

6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Dilano Dalion (Hip-Hop)

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Motley Misfits (Buskers)

7:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Brayden (Pop/R&B)

8:00 p.m. – 9:15 p.m. Motley Misfits (Buskers)

9:15 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Julian LaHood (Hip-Hop)

10:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Motley Misfits (Buskers)

Monday, Sept. 4

11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Joshua Adams (Funk, Disco & House)

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Motor City Street Dance Academy (Breakdancing)

3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Motley Misfits (Buskers)

3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. DJ Max (House/Techno)

4:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. Motley Misfits (Buskers)

5:45 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. DJ Max (House/Techno)

6:15 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. Motley Misfits (Buskers)

7:45 p.m. – 8:15 p.m. Brayden (Pop/R&B)

8:15 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Motley Misfits (Buskers)

OAKLAND COMMUNITY COLLEGE ACOUSTIC/CULTURAL STAGE

Friday, Sept. 1

12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. ABE Visual Art - Artist Demo

12:45 p.m. -1:45 p.m. Mayflower Music MI (Singer-Songwriter/Pop)

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Scott Lewis (Acoustic Variety)

3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Acoustic Chrome (Acoustic Variety)

4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ABE Visual Art - Artist Demo

5:15 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. Uc3 Acoustic Trio (Acoustic Variety)

6:45 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Theandric (Acoustic/Rock)

Saturday, Sept. 2

12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. ABE Visual Art - Artist Demo

12:45 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. Ben Awrey (Acoustic Variety)

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. AcousticAsh (Acoustic Variety)

3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Bobby Brooks (Acoustic Variety)

4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ABE Visual Art - Artist Demo

5:15 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. Ernesto Villarreal (Acoustic Variety)

6:45 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Rebecca Cameron (Acoustic/Americana)

Sunday, Sept. 3

12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. ABE Visual Art - Artist Demo

12:45 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. Abhay (Acoustic Variety)

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Dan Hazlett (Acoustic Variety)

3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Jason Waggoner (Acoustic Variety)

4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ABE Visual Art - Artist Demo

5:15 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. Joanna Sterling (Singer-Songwriter/Folk)

6:45 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Voxanna (Acoustic Variety)

Monday, Sept. 4

12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. ABE Visual Art - Artist Demo

1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Stagecrafters Production of Monty Python's Spamalot (Community Theatre)

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Taylor DeRousse (Alternative/Indie)

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. The Aston Neighborhood Pleasure Club (Modern Vintage)

DETROIT INSTITUTE OF ARTS KIDS STAGE

Friday, Sept. 1

11:15 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. Zippity: 2 Guys & A Guitar

12:00 p.m. - 12:45 pm Authentic Native American Dance Ho Chunk Nation Presented by DIA

1:15 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. Michigan Science Center Presents: STEM Skills Showdown

2:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Juggler Tim Salisbury

2:45 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. Zippity: 2 Guys & A Guitar

3:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Juggler Tim Salisbury

4:15 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. Michigan Science Center Presents: STEM Skills Showdown

5:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Zippity: 2 Guys & A Guitar

5:45 p.m. - 6:15 p.m. Juggler Tim Salisbury

6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Beatbox Jake

7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. DJ Z Lite (Afrobeats/Techno)

8:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Versace James (House)

9:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. Gone Rogue (House/Techno)

Saturday, Sept. 2

11:15 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. Joe Reilly Kids Songs Presented by DIA

12:00 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. Ballet Folklorico de Detroit Presented by DIA

1:15 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. Michigan Science Center Presents: STEM Skills Showdown

2:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Pirates & Princess Puppet Show

2:45 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. Magic with Randyl Lee

3:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Joe Reilly Kids Songs Presented by DIA

4:15 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. Michigan Science Center Presents: STEM Skills Showdown

5:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Pirates & Princess Puppet Show

5:45 p.m. - 6:15 p.m. Magic with Randyl Lee

6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Joe Reilly Kids Songs Presented by DIA

7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Dank Zappa (Mash Ups)

8:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Dru Ruiz (Eclectic Variety)

9:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. Detroit Techno Militia (Techno)

Sunday, Sept. 3

11:15 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. Kids Tunes w/ Kevin Devine

12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff

12:53 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. Revolution Chinese Yoyo Presented by DIA

1:15 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. Michigan Science Center Presents: STEM Skills Showdown

1:53 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Revolution Chinese Yoyo Presented by DIA

2:15 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. Tap Dance Detroit

2:53 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Revolution Chinese Yoyo Presented by DIA

3:15 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. Kids Tunes w/ Kevin Devine

4:15 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. Michigan Science Center Presents: STEM Skills Showdown

5:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff

5:45 p.m.- 6:15 p.m. Kids Tunes w/ Kevin Devine

6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Beatbox Jake

7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. DJ Head (Pop/Funk/Motown)

8:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. ESSHAKI (Dance)

9:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. DJ Dav & Katalist (House/Dance Music)

Monday, Sept. 4

11:15 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. Nat Spinz

12:00 p.m. - 12:45 p.m. MiIndia & Rockin' Raaga Indian Dance Presented by DIA

1:15 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. Michigan Science Center Presents: STEM Skills Showdown

2:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff

2:45 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. Nat Spinz

3:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff

4:15 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. Michigan Science Center Presents: STEM Skills Showdown

5:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Nat Spinz

5:45 p.m. - 6:15 p.m. Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff

6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Beatbox Jake