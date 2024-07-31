Arts, Beats & Eats unveils 2024 concert lineup; here's who's coming

(WXYZ) — Arts, Beats and Eats unveiled its concert lineup on Wednesday, a month before the event begins. The annual Labor Day weekend festival brings together food, music, art and more.
The event takes place from Friday, Aug. 30 through Monday, Sept. 2 in Downtown Royal Oak.
Below is the lineup for the Jim Beam National Stage.
Friday, Aug. 30
- 4:30 p.m. - Ensemble Hanabi
- 5:30 p.m. - Your Generation in Concert
- 7:30 p.m. - Cheap Trick
- 9:30 p.m. Tesla
Saturday, Aug. 31
- 4:15 p.m. - Rob Stone
- 5:30 p.m. - Ryan Jay
- 6:15 p.m. - Runaway June
- 7:30 p.m. - The Cadillac Three
- 9:30 p.m. - Dustin Lynch
Sunday, Sept. 1
- 4:30 p.m. - Lyons Lane
- 5:45 p.m. - Rumours
- 7:30 p.m. - Gin Blossoms
- 9:30 p.m. - Chevelle
Monday, Sept. 2
- 3:30 p.m. - Roots Vibrations
- 4:30 p.m. - Thornetta Davis
- 6:30 p.m. - Pop 2000 Tour
- 7:45 p.m. - Keith Sweat
Tickets are available for purchase for $7 online ahead of time, with advance sales ending Aug. 29.
On Friday, the festival is free until 5 pm.. and goes up to $12 after 5 p.m.
On Saturday, Sunday and Monday, admission is $10 before 3 p.m. and $12 after 3 p.m.