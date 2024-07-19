As calls for Biden to step down heighten, could Gov. Whitmer take his place?

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The calls for President Joe Biden to step down from top Demoracts are increasing, which leaves the question as to who will take over the Democratic ticket if that were to happen.

On the short list of possible candidates is Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Macomb County voters are weighing in on the news at Dodge Park Coney Island in Sterling Heights, a place referred to by some as a second city hall.

“Who knows... maybe that’s what it’s going to take: a female ticket," Dodge Park Coney Island owner Pashko Ujkic said.

Reports allege that Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer asked Biden to drop out of the race. Similar reports suggest other top Democrats like Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries are also expressing concerns, along with former President Barack Obama.

Those that study voters and voting patterns including Michigan State University journalism professor Dante Chinni are shocked at how the situation is playing out.

"It definitely feels for the first time in my life that this is something that really could happen, and it's very high stakes. It means Democrats would have to go about finding a new nominee in mid-July," he said.

In the chance that Biden steps down and Whitmer was chosen for the Democratic ticket, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist would fill the role of governor for the remaining two years of Whitmer’s term, but not every Michigander is on board with the idea.

“What does she know about international politics? To think she could handle Israel? To think she could handle Ukraine," Sterling Heights voter Tom Wallace said.

Other Michigan voters think Biden should stay in the race regardless as the election is less than four months away.

"I feel bad for President Biden because the Republicans just started this and the Democrats just followed right behind because of the bad debate," voter Carol Weaver said.

Others believe it doesn't matter how it shakes up on the Democratic side, former President Donald Trump is coming ahead as a real favorite.

“I really feel like Trump could make my life better," Sterling Heights voter Marlene Wallace said.

7 News Detroit reached out to Whitmer’s team about her name being brought up in these high-stakes conversations but have not yet heard back. She previously has stood by Biden's side and has not expressed enthusiastic interest in the position.