As the Gordie Howe International Bridge nears completion, we visited the site to see the progress

DETROIT (WXYZ) — For years, we’ve watched the Gordie Howe International Bridge rise above the Detroit River — and now, after billions of dollars and a few delays, the wait is almost over for the bridge's opening.

I last visited the site in March 2023, and this week, we went back for a fresh look at one of North America’s most ambitious bridge projects.

The landmark that connects the United States and Canada had its bridge deck officially connected in July 2024, and work continues with testing ongoing.

"I’m feeling great about this. The progress we’ve made since 2023 has been amazing. We’re at about 98 or 99% done construction — so we’re in that final stage," Grant Hilbers, the chief capital officer of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, said.

Stretching a mile and a half across the Detroit River, the bridge will carry six lanes of traffic and a 12-foot-wide, toll-free path for pedestrians and cyclists.

"It was community-driven. When we did consultation in 2015 and 2016, one theme we heard over and over from both sides of the border was how important it was to include this path," Heather Grondin, the chief relations officer, told us about the pedestrian path.

That means while traffic zips by, people can walk or bike between Detroit and Canada. There will also be a separate customs area for pedestrians to walk across the bridge, and parking along Jefferson Ave. for people to leave their cars.

Across from the Historic Fort Wayne, another community touch is a custom-designed sound wall along Jefferson.

"To make this wall special, we came up with three unique designs and let the community vote. The one chosen reflects the star-shaped pattern of Fort Wayne.," Grondin said.

Even the bridge towers pay tribute to Mr. Hockey himself, Gordie Howe. At nearly 720 feet tall — as high as the Renaissance Center — the towers mirror the curve of a hockey stick in a slap shot.

"It does look a little bit like hockey sticks, doesn’t it — with the defense line right behind us," Hilbers said.

When it opens, it will have the longest main span of any cable-stayed bridge in North America and rank among the top ten longest in the world.

Construction began in 2018, employing more than 2,500 workers and hundreds of companies on both sides of the border.

"Almost 15,000 people have worked on the project, and just over 40% are from the Windsor-Essex or Detroit region," Grondin said.

Jane Griffor is one of the few female foremen on the project. She left nursing to work here.

"I’m pretty proud of myself. I was afraid of heights when I first got out here. I’m not anymore. I was fairly new to the trade, so I’ve learned a ton of things out here," she said.

The bridge will feature 36 U.S. inspection lanes, 24 in Canada and new links to I-75 and local roads, all with high-tech monitoring.

"Will that include AI technology?" I asked Hilbers.

"There will be AI built in, so if we have any slowdown, collision, or event on the bridge, it will be automatically detected," he said.

Every day, about 8,000 trucks and 6,000 commuters cross the Detroit-Windsor corridor — supporting more than 25 million U.S. jobs.

"This is the project of a lifetime for me. I was born in Windsor, so working on this once-in-a-generation project is amazing," Hilbers added. "This is going to be a magnificent crossing. We’re almost there — after many, many years."

The bridge is set to open as early 2026, and will reshape the skyline, speed up trade and travel, and stand as a lasting symbol of connection and cooperation.

