Ascension hopeful to ‘see progress’ at points of care after this weekend following cyberattack

Ascension posted an update on Friday regarding the cyberattack, saying they hope to “see progress” across their points of care after the weekend.

The new statement says Ascension is working around the clock with cybersecurity experts to restore operations.

VIDEO: Ascension patient describes experience after health system had cyberattack

The statement also notes that Ascension hospitals and facilities remain open, and patients are advised to check regional updates for information on a state-to-state basis.

“We also want to extend a sincere note of gratitude to our dedicated clinicians who are providing care under challenging circumstances. The compassion and resilience you have displayed throughout this event is truly remarkable and is emblematic of Ascension’s mission to improve the health of the individuals and communities we serve,” the statement read.

