Ask Dr. Nandi: How can mulch fires impact your health?

(WXYZ) — Mulch fires can be a real health hazard. Mulch can be made from all sorts of materials, like tree bark, wood chips, grass clippings, and even compost. When these catch fire, they can produce a lot of smoke that’s filled with fine particles and chemicals. And these can irritate your lungs, especially if you already have respiratory issues. On top of that, mulch can hide mold and fungi.

When it burns, this can send spores into the air that might trigger allergies or asthma attacks.

And let's not forget the strong smell of smoke, which can linger and cause discomfort, headaches, or nausea.

If you live near the burning fire, here are my recommendations to help you stay safe:

