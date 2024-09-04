Ask Dr. Nandi: How less daylight can impact our emotional and physical wellbeing

(WXYZ) — Tonight marks our last sundown after 8 pm. As we head into fall, the days will continue getting shorter, and this can impact the emotional well-being of Michiganders.

As the days get shorter and sundown comes earlier, many people start to notice a change. That’s because sunlight actually helps regulate some important brain chemicals.

One of those is melatonin, a hormone that helps regulate our circadian rhythm or sleep-wake cycles. When it gets darker, our bodies produce more melatonin, which can make us feel more tired and sluggish.

Less sunlight can also impact your waistline. With less natural light, our brains might signal our bodies to conserve energy. And this can slow down our metabolism and increase hunger.

Sunlight also helps produce serotonin, a neurotransmitter that helps regulate mood. Higher levels of serotonin are associated with feelings of happiness and calmness. When we don’t get enough sunlight, our serotonin levels can drop, making us feel down, sad, or even depressed. This can result in Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, which is a type of depression that often shows up in the fall and winter. People with SAD may feel low on energy, have trouble sleeping, find it hard to focus, and may even eat more than usual.

You can start preparing for the impact of shorter, darker days with these simple steps: