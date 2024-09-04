Ask Dr. Nandi: How less daylight can impact our emotional and physical wellbeing

(WXYZ) — Tonight marks our last sundown after 8 pm. As we head into fall, the days will continue getting shorter, and this can impact the emotional well-being of Michiganders.
As the days get shorter and sundown comes earlier, many people start to notice a change. That’s because sunlight actually helps regulate some important brain chemicals.
One of those is melatonin, a hormone that helps regulate our circadian rhythm or sleep-wake cycles. When it gets darker, our bodies produce more melatonin, which can make us feel more tired and sluggish.
Less sunlight can also impact your waistline. With less natural light, our brains might signal our bodies to conserve energy. And this can slow down our metabolism and increase hunger.
Sunlight also helps produce serotonin, a neurotransmitter that helps regulate mood. Higher levels of serotonin are associated with feelings of happiness and calmness. When we don’t get enough sunlight, our serotonin levels can drop, making us feel down, sad, or even depressed. This can result in Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, which is a type of depression that often shows up in the fall and winter. People with SAD may feel low on energy, have trouble sleeping, find it hard to focus, and may even eat more than usual.
You can start preparing for the impact of shorter, darker days with these simple steps:
- Get Daily Sunlight: Spend some time outside in the morning. Aim for 15-30 minutes of sunlight each day to boost your mood.
- Stay Active: Exercise can lift your spirits and give you more energy. Try to make it a regular part of your routine.
- Eat Well: Focus on a balanced diet with plenty of nutrients. Be aware that cravings for comfort foods might increase, so watch out for overeating and weight gain.
- Brighten Up Your Space: Use warm, bright lights at home to mimic daylight and create a cozy atmosphere.
- Get the Right Amount of Sleep: Stick to consistent sleep and wake times. Make sure you get enough sleep to feel refreshed, but avoid overdoing it, which can make you feel like you just want to hibernate.
- Socialize: Try to connect with people you enjoy being around. They can offer support, a shoulder to lean on, or even some laughs to lift your spirits.
- Lastly, if you’re prone to seasonal affective disorder or notice mood changes, don’t hesitate to talk to a healthcare professional for support.