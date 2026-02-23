Ask Dr. Nandi: How to tell if you have winter allergies or a cold

In today’s Health Alert, if you think allergies disappear in the winter, think again. Many people struggle with sneezing, congestion, and itchy eyes all season long.

Winter allergies are usually triggered by indoor allergens. When it’s cold outside, we spend more time indoors with windows closed and the heat running. That not only traps allergens inside, but also keeps them circulating around your home.

Now, the most common triggers are dust, dust mites, mold, and pet dander. Dust mites live in bedding, furniture, and carpets. Mold thrives in damp places like bathrooms and basements. And pet dander builds up too, since animals are also spending more time inside. In people who are prone to allergies, ongoing exposure can cause the immune system to treat these triggers like invaders. You can develop symptoms like a runny or stuffy nose, sneezing, coughing, postnasal drip, and watery eyes.

That sounds like just a cold, right? So how do you know if it’s a cold or allergies? Well, a key difference is itching. Allergies often make your eyes, nose, or throat itchy. Colds usually do not. Also, colds tend to improve within seven to 10 days, while allergies can last for weeks. And that’s because the allergen is still around, usually inside your house.

What can people do to relieve their symptoms and feel better during the winter months?

The first step is reducing exposure at home. Wash bedding weekly in hot water to kill dust mites. Vacuum and dust thoroughly, especially in bedrooms. Check damp places for mold. Use allergy-proof covers on pillows and mattresses, and high-quality filters in your heating system. Consider adding a separate air purifier for extra filtration to help capture dust and dander. Keep pets out of the bedroom and wash them and their bedding often.

As for treatment, over-the-counter antihistamines can reduce sneezing and itching. Nasal sprays and neti pot rinses help clear allergens and calm inflammation. Eye drops can help with dry, itchy eyes.

If symptoms are persistent, severe, or affect your breathing, talk with your doctor. Another option for longer-term relief is immunotherapy - such as allergy shots or tablets that help teach your body to tolerate allergens gradually. The good news is that with the right steps, winter allergies can absolutely be managed.

