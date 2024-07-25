Ask Dr. Nandi: Is COVID-19 just like the common cold now?

(WYXZ) — The summer COVID-19 wave is here. However, with many people experiencing shorter illnesses and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reducing isolation time from five days to 24 hours, is COVID now nothing more than a common cold?

The CDC recently updated its guidelines for respiratory viruses. They’ve shortened COVID-19’s five-day isolation time to 24 hours as long as symptoms are improving and the person has been fever-free without medication. However the agency does recommend taking added precaution, like wearing a mask for the next five days.

So, does this mean that we should treat COVID-19 just like the common cold?

The answer is no. While many people are having milder infections that last about three to four days, some are still being hospitalized and dying. So who is being hospitalized? Those at higher risk are older adults, those with weakened immune systems, people with chronic conditions and those not up-to-date with their vaccines.

Data shows that vaccines are very effective at preventing severe illness. In fact, over 95% of people hospitalized in 2023 through 2024 had not received the latest vaccine.

Plus, the shots also help reduce the risk of long-term COVID-19. Experts estimate that vaccines are responsible for nearly three-quarters of the drop in long-term COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. They help suppress the viral load and boost the immune system's ability to clear the virus.

Now, today's variants are less severe than those from earlier in the pandemic. And roughly 98% of our population has immunity either from being vaccinated, being infected or both. So, it may be tricky to know if you have a cold or COVID-19 since many people with COVID-19 report typical cold-like symptoms. While a sore throat is a more common sign, other symptoms include congestion, runny nose, dry cough, fatigue and sometimes an upset stomach, vomiting or loose stools.

But regardless, COVID-19 is not the same as a cold. Unlike colds, COVID-19 can lead to serious illness and hospitalizations. While the virus might become less severe over time, we don’t know for sure if it will ever be as mild as a common cold. It’s still a good idea to test if you have cold-like symptoms and stay away from vulnerable people who might be at higher risk for severe infections.

