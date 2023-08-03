Assault trial for actor Jonathan Majors postponed until September

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Jonathan Majors is expected to next appear in court in September on assault charges after New York City prosecutors asked a judge to delay trial proceedings.

The 33-year-old actor appeared in court Thursday for what was to have been the start of his trial.

The charges stem from a March confrontation with a woman who says he twisted her arm behind her back, struck her on the head and pushed her into a vehicle.

Majors faces as much as a year in jail if convicted of the misdemeanor charges.

He plays the villain Kang the Conqueror in Marvel movies. He has denied the accusations.