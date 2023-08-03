Watch Now
Assault trial for actor Jonathan Majors postponed until September

John Minchillo/AP
Jonathan Majors, center left, and Meagan Good, center right, leave court after a hearing on his domestic violence case, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Posted at 11:31 AM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 11:31:36-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Jonathan Majors is expected to next appear in court in September on assault charges after New York City prosecutors asked a judge to delay trial proceedings.

The 33-year-old actor appeared in court Thursday for what was to have been the start of his trial.

The charges stem from a March confrontation with a woman who says he twisted her arm behind her back, struck her on the head and pushed her into a vehicle.

Majors faces as much as a year in jail if convicted of the misdemeanor charges.

He plays the villain Kang the Conqueror in Marvel movies. He has denied the accusations.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

