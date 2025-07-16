BRIGHTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A suspect, who was being chased by police, was killed after crashing into other vehicles in Livingston County on Wednesday evening.

Brighton police say officers attempted to stop the driver of a black Dodge Charger for driving recklessly on W. Grand River Avenue around 10:45 p.m.

Suspect killed after crashing during police chase in Brighton

Police say the driver did not stop, which led to the pursuit along W. Grand River Avenue and other roads before ending up on Old US-23.

According to officials, the suspect drove in the northbound lanes trying to pass a southbound vehicle. That's when police say the suspect sideswiped the southbound vehicle, spun and then struck a northbound vehicle and rolled over.

Police say the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The sideswiped driver was reportedly uninjured and the driver of the northbound vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The debris field spanned over a quarter mile, with police shutting down South Old US Highway 23 from Spencer Road to Larchmore Drive. As of 6 a.m., crews were still cleaning it up and clearing the road.

"This is a tragic incident, and as law enforcement officers, we never want to see a life lost," Brighton police said in a statement.