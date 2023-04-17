At least 10 shot, 5 dead over the weekend in Detroit

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Between Friday night and early Monday morning, Detroit police say they have investigated at least 10 shootings in Detroit. 5 of those shootings were deadly forcing the Detroit Police to take some serious measures to try and curb the violence.

One of those shootings took place Friday at Randolph and Mornore. One person was killed and three others were shot, police say. According to DPD, the shooting broke out after someone threw a drink during an altercation.

Steve Dolunt, the former Assistant Detroit Police Chief said the weekend violence made him furious.

"White must be losing his mind because he's doing everything you're supposed to do. They're doing everything right," Dolunt said.

On Saturday, Detroit Police issued a curfew for minors, but within an hour of the curfew, another shooting took place in Greektown. Police said this altercation was sparked after someone cut a line. One person died.

"We need to have the talk about common sense. Don't carry a weapon. Turn the other cheek as they say in the Bible. Don't pull a gun," Dolunt said.

Before midnight Saturday, there were three more shootings in Detroit. One was by the riverwalk and two other shootings happened on Randolph.

"I think it's disgusting. This generation just out here like wild wild west. And it got worse when you're able to buy a gun," one resident said.

While police are working to investigate those shootings, they say they also have their hands tied with enforcing curfew.

DPD even asked MSP to lend a hand by shutting down 375 and Jefferson. Dolunt says this is very rare, but it was necessary with the violence over the weekend.

"I seen all the kids lined up for curfew violations so the question is where are the parents," Dolunt said. "Why don't we as a community, white, Black, Hispanic, whatever, all come together and become parents and teach our kids right from wrong."