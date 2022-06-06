Watch
At least 15 test positive for COVID-19 after Mackinac Policy Conference

Posted at 1:44 PM, Jun 06, 2022
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Regional Chamber is warning attendees about a COVID-19 outbreak following the Mackinac Policy Conference last week on Mackinac Island.

According to a post on the chamber's Facebook page, 15 people who participated in the conference have tested positive for COVID-19.

That includes Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who announced Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Buttigieg, who is vaccinated, said he is experiencing mild symptoms.

"I plan to work remotely while isolating according to CDC guidelines, and look forward to when I can safely return to the office and the road," Buttigieg said.

According to the Detroit Regional Chamber's post, there were 1,347 attendees at the conference, and they had to submit proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test to attend. The chamber said 14 people took advantage of the test option.

Those who test positive are asked to notify the Chamber through a phone call or text at 313-550-7827.

Many huge names in the state and the country attended the conference, including U.S. representatives and senators, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Buttigieg, Tom Gores, CNN's Van Jones, Ted Koppel, Jon Meacham and more.

