AT&T, Human I-T to give laptops to disabled people experiencing digital barriers

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — This holiday season, the Disability Network Eastern Michigan (DNEM) says it is giving away 50 free laptops on December 4 to individuals with disabilities experiencing digital barriers through a partnership with AT&T and Human I-T.

The donation is part of AT&T's commitment to help bridge the digital divide through its Connected Learning initiative.

The laptops “will be given to preselected individuals with disabilities served by Disability Network Eastern Michigan to help them fully participate in our digital world. Many don’t have digital basics at home, including a computer, needed to benefit from the online world – an issue known as the digital divide,” DNEM said.

DNEM said its goal is to promote “inclusion for all by breaking down barriers and opening paths towards independence and personal choice through resources, advocacy, information, support, and education.”

The 50 individuals will receive the laptops Monday at DNEM’s Troy location.

