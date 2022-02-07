AT&T Michigan contributes broadband, computers to center

DETROIT (AP) — AT&T Michigan has contributed $50,000 high-speed broadband service and computers to a center on Detroit’s east side for students and families.

The contribution is to the Connected Learning Center at Jefferson East Inc.’s new Neighborhood Resources Hub, which will launch Monday.

The center will “help connect Detroit’s underserved students and families to the technology they need,” AT&T Michigan President David Lewis said in a release.

Jefferson East Inc. works to build inclusive neighborhoods along Detroit’s east Jefferson corridor and its five adjoining historic neighborhoods. The Neighborhood Resource Hub provides the community with services and resources designed to help keep residents in their homes.