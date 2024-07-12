AT&T says data breach affects 'nearly all' wireless customers' texts & call from parts of 2022

AT&T said Friday that records of texts and calls of "nearly all" customers in parts of 2022 have been compromised.

According to the company, they learned in April that customer data was illegally downloaded on a third-party cloud platform and launched an investigation.

Based on the investigation, AT&T said that records of calls and texts of nearly all customers, customers of mobile virtual network operators using AT&T's wireless network, and AT&T's landline customers who interacted with cell phone numbers, between May 1, 2022 and Oct. 31, 2022.

The company said compromised data also includes records from Jan. 2, 2023, for a small number of customres.

"The data does not contain the content of calls or texts, personal information such as Social Security numbers, dates of birth, or other personally identifiable information," the company said in a statement. "It also does not include some typical information you see in your usage details, such as the time stamp of calls or texts. While the data does not include customer names, there are often ways, using publicly available online tools, to find the name associated with a specific telephone number."

According to AT&T, they do not believe the data is publicly available.

They also said they will provide notice to current and former customers whose information was involved.

"We have taken steps to close off the illegal access point. We are working with law enforcement in its efforts to arrest those involved in the incident. We understand that at least one person has been apprehended," the company said in a statement.