ATG Detroit announces 2026-27 Broadway in Detroit subscription season; here are the shows

ATG Detroit announced the lineup for the 2026-27 Broadway in Detroit series, which will include six shows and two extras.

According to ATG Detroit, the 2026-27 series will include the 2025 Tony Award-winning Best Musical, "Maybe Happy Ending," plus Entertainment Weekly's No. 1 Broadway Show of 2025, "Operation Mincemeat: A new Musical."

“We’re thrilled to announce the new ATG Broadway in Detroit series,” ATG Detroit GM James Kuhl said in a statement. “This season delivers six must-see shows, with two additional add-on productions, all making their Detroit premiere for one incredible series.”

The series runs from September 2026 through April 27, and the full schedule is below.



"The Notebook" - Sept. 22 through Oct. 4 at the Fisher Theatre

"Maybe Happy Ending" - Oct. 20 through Nov. 1 at the Fisher Theatre

"The Great Gatsby" - Nov. 17-29 at the Fisher Theatre

"Boop! The Musical" - Dec. 1-13 at the Fisher Theatre

"Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical" - Jan. 12-24, 2027, at the Fisher Theatre

"Death Becomes Her" - March 27 through April 4, 2027 at the Detroit Opera House

The two additional series extras that are available to subscribers at renewal are:



"Oh, Mary!" - Feb. 23-28, 2027, at the Fisher Theatre

"Water for Elephants" - March 2-7, 2027, at the Fisher Theatre

Individual tickets for the shows will go on sale at a future date.

