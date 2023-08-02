Attention Shoppers: Kroger hosting Senior Discount Day today

(WXYZ) — If you needed to get your grocery shopping done, today would be a good day. The Kroger Co. of Michigan is hosting its first ever Senior Discount Day.

The Senior Discount Day will be available at all 119 Kroger locations across 83 different cities in Michigan on August 2, according to a press announcement.

Shoppers age 55+ can receive an extra 10% off their entire purchase in-store. Customers will need to ask for the discount at checkout and enter their loyalty card number or scan their Shopper’s Card.

You can find Kroger locations here.

