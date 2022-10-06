Attorney Fieger to hold press conference after 20-year-old Porter Burks killed in officer-involved shooting

(WXYZ) — Attorney Geoffrey Fieger is expected to hold a press conference today in the case of 20-year-old Porter Burks who was killed in an officer-involved shooting last weekend.

Burks's family says the 20-year-old suffered from schizophrenia. Police said family called 911 because Burks was having a mental health crisis. When officers arrived, Burks' brother told police that Burks slashed his tires and that he had a knife.

Detroit Police Chief James White said officers fired at Burks after he allegedly charged toward an officer with a knife. Officials say Burks was shot at 38 times by five officers. At this point, it's unclear how many bullets struck Burks.

The incident happened in the area of Snowden and Lyndon near Schaefer on Detroit's west side on Sunday morning just after 5 a.m.

Chief White said officers found Burks a block over, repeatedly told him to drop his knife and said they would get him some help.

Detroit Police Chief James White said Burks failed to obey officers' commands. White says Burks eventually charged one of the officers while holding the knife. A taser was reportedly deployed but did not take effect, and that's when shots were fired.

The chief said the system failed Burks on numerous occasions. In March of 2020, officials say he stabbed two siblings. A sister was stabbed in the neck and hand. A brother was stabbed when he came to his sister's defense. Also in 2020, Burks is reported to have stabbed his 7-year-old stepsister. Lastly, officials say Burks was looking to fight someone. He was taken to a psych ward, escaped and punched an officer when authorities caught up to him.

At a press conference on Tuesday, DPD played some video showing what led up to the incident (warning: the video is graphic):

Fieger Law, now the family's legal team sent a statement saying, " we are working hard to understand how and why a mentally ill citizen, whose family called for help, was tased and then reportedly shot over 30 times."

