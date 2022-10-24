Attorney says charges dismissed against Detroit businessman Robert Carmack

(WXYZ) — An attorney for Detroit businessman Robert Carmack said a judge this month dismissed charges against him regarding a land deal in Detroit.

In December 2018, Carmack turned himself in to police while facing four felony charges related to a piece of property he sold on Melville Avenue in Detroit that Carmack says he was properly deeded by the city in 2007. He sold it in 2016 for a $1 million profit.

The City of Detroit said at the time that Carmack committed fraud by obtaining the property's deed, and he shouldn't have been able to sell it.

Carmack's feud with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has been public for some time now.

According to a news release from attorney Steve Haney, Wayne County Circuit Judge Michael Callahan at a hearing on October 13, dismissed the charges.

"The highly publicized case languished in the Wayne County court system for nearly four (4) years, causing the financial and reputational ruin to Bob Carmack personally, professionally and physically," the attorney said in a news release.