Attorneys speak following Ethan Crumbley guilty plea in Oxford High School shooting

Paulette Loftin, the attorney for Ethan Crumbley, spoke Monday after Crumbley pleaded guilty to all 24 counts in the Oxford High School shooting on Nov. 30, 2021. Crumbley spoke in court and accepted the prosecution's statements, where he said he killed four students and injured seven other people, including a teacher. Loftin said that more is expected to come out in a later hearing before sentencing, and she said that she thought he made the right decision.
Posted at 9:56 AM, Oct 24, 2022
(WXYZ) — The defense attorney for Ethan Crumbley and other attorneys representing victims' families spoke Monday, shortly after Crumbley pleaded guilty in the Oxford High School shooting.

Paulette Loftin, Crumbley's attorney, said that he was remorseful for the shooting, which killed four students and injured seven other people, including a teacher.

Loftin said that there is more information expected to come out in a hearing that is scheduled before sentencing. That hearing has to happen since Crumbley is under the age of 18.

She was also asked about any communication she has had, which she could not speak about due to attorney-client privilege.

She did say that she thought Crumbley made the right decision in the plea.

Ven Johnson, an attorney who represents some of the families of the victims in the shooting, also spoke and released a statement following the plea hearing.

Attorney Ven Johnson speaks after Ethan Crumbley guilty plea

“Ethan Crumbley’s guilty plea is one small step forward on a long path towards obtaining full justice for our clients. We will continue to fight until the truth is revealed about what went wrong leading up to this tragedy, and who, including Crumbley’s parents and multiple Oxford Community Schools employees, could have and should have prevented it,” said attorney Ven Johnson, who is representing several victim families.

