Atwater Brewery teams up with local donut shops for release of Vanilla Java Porter variety pack

Atwater Brewery is partnering with local donut shops in metro Detroit to release a new Vanilla Java Porter variety pack.

According to Atwater, the variety pack will include the regular Vanilla Java Porter, plus cherry, hazelnut and coconut flavors.

With the release, Atwater partnered with the donut shops Dutch Girl Donuts, Yellow Light Donuts, Donut Villa and Apple Fritter Donuts. Each will be given their opportunity to produce specialty donuts with their take on the Vanilla Java Porter flavors.

According to Atwater, the specialty donuts will be on their menu starting Sept. 5 and run until sold out.

The brewery is also hosting a release party for the variety pack on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 5 p.m. at their taphouse in Detroit. With the purchase of a pint of one of the flavors, you'll receive a donut from the shop.

