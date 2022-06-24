(WXYZ) — Several families in Auburn Hills are picking up the pieces this morning after a fire tore through and destroyed many townhomes Thursday afternoon.

No residents were injured during the fire and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Many families have been forced to evacuate their homes and onlookers were left in shock as clouds of thick black smoke and flames billowed into the sky.

“I don’t even know what to think right now, sorry,” one person said.

Jessica Nance was at work when she got the call from her husband.

“I just keep thinking about all my, the family pictures, and everything in my basement. I’m in shock,” she said.

Auburn Hills Fire Chief Adam Massingill says the fire started close to 3:40 in the afternoon and grew to a two-alarm fire within minutes of arriving.

A total of 8 fire departments responded to the fire knocking the fire out in an hour.

Six units were confirmed as a total loss.

"There is significant fire damage on the second floor. A lot of smoke damage on the first floor,” the chief said.