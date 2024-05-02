Watch Now
Auction deadline extended for oversized cleat sculptures on display for NFL Draft

The auction now ends at 11:30 p.m. on May 8
Posted at 8:25 PM, May 01, 2024
DETROIT (WXYZ) — If you are looking to purchase one of those oversized cleats on display at the NFL Draft, you still have a week to do so.

The online auction for the DCleated art installation, which consists of more than a dozen oversized cleat sculptures painted by local Detroit artists, has been extended to 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8.

The auction went live last month, with the initial deadline being for Friday, May 3.

Bidding starts at $2,500 a cleat, with the option to purchase a cleat for $10,000.

If you would like to make a bid, or donate online to one of 20 local charities, you can do at this link.

