Audit: Election bureau does sufficient job, training lags

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — State auditors say Michigan’s elections bureau does a sufficient job overall in maintaining the integrity of the voter database, conducting post-election audits and training local clerks — with some exceptions.

Their report Friday covers 2019 and 2020 elections, including the race former President Donald Trump has falsely claimed was fraudulent.

It found 99.99% of votes weren't duplicates and were cast by age-eligible voters. A miniscule number of people voted absentee and died before or on Election Day.

The auditor general reported one more serious finding — the state didn't ensure county clerks received post-election audit training and were appropriately certified.