August trial date set for officers charged in Tyre Nichols killing

FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA basketball game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Washington Wizards, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Officials said late Wednesday, Feb. 15, that two sheriff's deputies who have been suspended for five days for their role in the arrest of Nichols failed to keep their body cameras activated after they went to the location where Nichols had been beaten by five Memphis police officers. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)
Posted at 12:32 PM, Nov 06, 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A judge has set an August trial date for four former Memphis police officers charged in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop in January.

During a short hearing on Monday, Shelby County Criminal Court Judge James Jones Jr. announced the Aug. 12 trial date in the cases of Emmitt Martin, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Justin Smith.

Each has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and other charges in state court.

A fifth officer charged in the case, Desmond Mills Jr., pleaded guilty last week to federal charges of excessive force and obstruction of justice. Prosecutors said he had also agreed to plead guilty to state charges.

