'Aurora' brings holiday magic to Glenlore Trails with enchanted light show

COMMERCE TOWNSIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Glenlore Trails in Commerce Township is bringing the holiday spirit to the next level. They're offering an experience known as Aurora.

It's a mile-long trail with Christmas displays every so feet. The immersive experience features dazzling lights, music and games.

When the sun sets, the trail really comes alive. It's perfect for kids because the experience is hands on.

Aurora engages nearly all of the senses. The concept is incredibly detailed, helping transport families to a forest of wonder.

"When it's just driving through lights, it is easy to get bored, but there is something to do every few feet and you watch their eyes light up," said Amelia Herrera, who came with her husband and kids. "Watching their eyes light up, and it's just magic."

The lights are meant to guide you from one experience to the next. This is the Herrera family's first trip to Aurora. Amelia says they'll definitely be back.

"We started this in 2020 during the pandemic," said Chanel Schoeneberger, the ambassador for Bluewater and Glenlore Trails.

Schoeneberger says it gave people a chance to be together safely and in a fun environment.

"That was our goal was really to find something that we could do that could help bring the community together during a time where everything was essentially shut down," Schoenberger said.

Three years later and it's still a wild success. Schoeneberge says Fridays and Saturdays are when tickets tend to sell out.

"It's continued to grow, so we are forever grateful for that," Schoenberger said.

Beyond the fun and games, is an opportunity for families to connect and make the most of their time together.

"We know this time is fleeting," Herrera said. "Someone once told me you only have 18 Christmases, 18 summers,18 thanksgivings with your kids, and that really struck a chord. We really try to make these as memorable and as fun as possible."

General admission tickets are $25 and $15 for kids 4 to 12, but if you come on a Thursday or pick the 9 p.m. slot, you get a $10 discount. Tickets can be purchased on Glenlore Trail's website.

