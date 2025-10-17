Aurora on the Lake brings authentic Italian cuisine to Commerce Township waterfront

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A new Italian restaurant has opened along Union Lake in Commerce Township, offering authentic cuisine with scenic lakefront views during Italian Heritage Month.

Aurora on the Lake features Chef Fasil Gorgis, who has been cooking for 25 years and working professionally for eight. The restaurant holds special meaning for Gorgis, who played along Union Lake as a child.

"And now I'm here working on the lake," Gorgis said.

The chef finds his passion in the fast-paced kitchen environment.

"I enjoy the craziness of the kitchen. It's a well-oiled machine," Gorgis said.

The restaurant opened this year and serves more than 400 customers nightly with made-from-scratch pasta and pizza. A team of 15 chefs works behind the scenes to prepare the authentic Italian dishes.

"Coming to work is not actually work. It's hanging out with your family and making a great dinner," Gorgis said.

The restaurant butchers its own meat and imports most ingredients directly from Italy, including 28-year aged cheese. This commitment to authentic sourcing aims to recreate the Italian dining experience in Michigan.

"We want you to feel like you can taste the same food in Italy, here in Commerce, Michigan," Gorgis said.

The made-to-order plates are designed to evoke traditional family cooking.

"Like momma made it or grandma made it type of cuisine," Gorgis said.

By importing ingredients directly from Italy, the restaurant strives to offer an experience comparable to dining across the Atlantic Ocean.

"So that's where our pride is," Gorgis said.

Aurora on the Lake also features an attached cafe that opens at 7 a.m. with varying hours throughout the week.

