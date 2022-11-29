Authorities searching for missing Pontiac woman last seen in July

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Officials in Oakland County are asking for help with finding a Pontiac woman who has been missing for more than four months.

Paris Angel Marve, 32, was last seen July 21, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said. They say Marve, who is homeless, was reported missing by family on Sept. 10.

Family members say Marve has bi-polar disorder, a history of paranoid schizophrenia and may be without her prescribed medication. They say she also has a history of substance misuse and has lived in several inpatient treatment centers.

Family says she did not contact them around the Thanksgiving holiday.

Oakland County Sheriff's Office An undated courtesy photo of Paris Marve.

The sheriff’s office says detective have followed several leads in Pontiac and Detroit but have not been able to find her.

Marve is described as 5-foot-4 and about 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, light colored blue jeans and black Adidas shoes.

Anyone with information on Marve’s whereabouts is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950.