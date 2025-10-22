Sheriff says bird poop helped investigators track suspect in shooting of Macomb Twp. businessman

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham and Prosecutor Peter Lucido provided an update on the investigation into the attempted murder of Macomb Township businessman Eddie Jawad.

Jawad was ambushed outside his home in Macomb Township last Tuesday, and it was all caught on surveillance video. A suspect was arrested on Sunday during a raid of the suspect's home in Warren.

The suspect, 32-year-old Jasan Delanta Martin from Eastpointe, was charged with six different crimes, including assault with intent to murder. Wickersham said Martin would be arraigned on Wednesday afternoon.

In the press conference, Wickersham detailed the work investigators did over several days to eventually find the suspect. They used traffic cameras and found out that the suspect had a stolen plate on the Ford Escape he was seen leaving the area in.

Eventually, police found the suspected vehicle with a regular plate on the car and were able to match it due to different scuff marks, brake dust and even bird poop that was seen on the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

According to Wickersham, the sheriff's office worked with Warren police, Eastpointe police and the FBI violent crimes and gang task force.

“A total effort of law enforcement at every level to get this individual in custody," Wickersham said.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect borrowed the vehicle from a family member.

Lucido said that the suspect was on parole out of Ohio for armed robbery, kidnapping and assault with a dangerous weapon.

The 32-year-old suspect was taken into custody for his alleged involvement in the shocking morning shooting just days before. The shooter's target was Jawad, a prominent Macomb Township businessman. In a video from his estate on 24 Mile Road, Jawad is inside a black SUV when a gunman jumps out and starts shooting, with Jawad driving across the lawn to get away. He said the suspect shot at him 12 times.

This all happened on Oct. 14 just before 10:30 a.m. Investigators say they have video evidence showing the suspect waiting nearly an hour in Jawad's yard. He said he doesn't know the suspect arrested, but he did share some insight into the plot to take his life.

"It's still a long way to go to see the conspiracy." Jawad said. "I don't know if it's luck, it's a higher spirit or something, but it is somebody I believe, somebody's protecting me somewhere... I was very close to death, the closest I've ever been in my life."

As far as injuries, he was shot in the leg and cut by shattering glass, but he is expected to be OK.

