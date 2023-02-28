Avalon Bakery opening inside Jolly Pumpkin in Midtown this week

(WXYZ) — Just about two months after closing its flagship location, Avalon Bakery will open inside the Jolly Pumpkin in Midtown this week.

Avalon on Canfield is located at 441 W. Canfield in Detroit, and they'll open at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1 with 25-cent sea salt chocolate chunk cookies all day long.

There will also be a cookie-cutting ceremony, like a ribbon-cutting, at 8:30 a.m.

The bakery announced in early January they were closing their flagship location in Midtown after 25 years. Its other locations remain open in Downtown Detroit, Ann Arbor, along Jefferson Ave. in Detroit and in Royal Oak.

The location on Canfield will have some of their favorite menu items from the Willis cafe, plus new food items, and it will be open Monday-Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"Our new collaborative model showcases the best of both worlds with Avalon pastries, coffee, breakfast, and brunch, alongside Jolly Pumpkin's lunch, dinner, beer, and drinks!" they posted.