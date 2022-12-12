Avalon International Breads opening location inside Woodward Corner Market in Royal Oak

Avalon International Breads is expanding to the Detroit suburbs, with a location in Royal Oak set to open this week.

According to the company, the Avalon Corner Cafe will open inside Meijer's Woodward Corner Market on Wednesday morning. The market is located at the intersection of 13 Mile and Woodward.

It will include a biscuit bar, grab-and-go items, bread, pastries, cookies, cakes, coffee, drinks and more. It's open every day from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“After decades of passionate customer requests, we are thrilled to partner with Woodward Corner Market and bring the Avalon spirit to Royal Oak,” said Avalon International Breads CEO Jackie Victor. “Royal Oak is home to many of our loyal customers. We are excited to provide them with an additional location to find all their favorite baked goods, while building a new community of Avalon fans.”

Avalon already has its flagship location in Midtown Detroit, a Cafe and Bakery in Downtown Detroit, cafe and kitchen in Ann Arbor and a small cafe inside the Meijer Rivertown on Jefferson, just east of Downtown Detroit.

“We are pleased to partner with another growing ‘Made in Michigan’ business that cares so deeply about our community,” said Natalie Rubino, Store Director of Woodward Corner Market.

