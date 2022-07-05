(WXYZ) — The average gas price in metro Detroit and Michigan has dropped significantly over the past week. It's the third straight week that prices have dropped.

According to AAA Michigan, the average price for gas in the state is down 11 cents to an average of $4.94 per gallon. That's 8 cents more than this time last month and $1.74 more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, AAA reports the average price for gas is down 11 cents to an average of $5.04 per gallon, and the national average is down 9 cents to $4.81 per gallon.

Data from the Energy Information Administration found that gas demand has dropped for two straight weeks.

It's expected the trend of lower gas demand and increasing gas stocks will continue to see prices go lower, according to AAA.