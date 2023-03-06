Watch Now
Average gas price in Michigan sees huge spike to $3.46 per gallon

Gas Prices
Michael Dwyer/AP
A tanker truck leaves a fuel distribution facility, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Posted at 5:55 AM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 05:55:23-05

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in metro Detroit saw a huge spike from last week, according to AAA Michigan. Prices are up 17 cents in the state.

According to AAA, the average price of gas is now $3.46 per gallon, which is 7 cents more than this time last month but 41 cents less than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, AAA reports prices are up 13 cents to $3.46 per gallon, which is 40 cents less than this time last year.

Data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand saw a big jump while gas stocks decreased, meaning higher demand and tighter supply is leading to a rise in prices.

"Michigan motorists are seeing much higher prices at the pump compared to last week," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If demand continues to grow, alongside tightening supply, drivers are likely to see gas prices continue to rise."

  • Most expensive gas price averages:  Lansing ($3.48), Ann Arbor ($3.47), Flint ($3.47)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($3.35), Grand Rapids ($3.45), Traverse City ($3.45)
