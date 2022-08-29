Average gas prices drop for 10th straight week in Michigan

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in metro Detroit and Michigan have dropped for another week, the 10th straight week of declines, according to AAA Michigan.

The organization reports that in metro Detroit, gas dropped about 5 cents to an average of $3.94 per gallon. That's still 67 cents more than this time last year.

In Michigan, prices dropped about 8 cents from a week ago to an average of $3.83 per gallon. That's 49 cents cheaper than this time last month but 69 cents more than this time last year.

"Michigan gas prices have continued to decrease for 10 weeks in a row," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Despite these declines, Michigan motorists are still expected to see the highest Labor Day gas prices since 2012.