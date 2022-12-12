Average gas prices in metro Detroit nearing drop below $3 per gallon

Gas prices have dropped another 19 cents in metro Detroit to an average of $3.10 per gallon, according to AAA Michigan.

The agency reports that those prices are 19 cents less than last week and also about 19 cents lower than this time last year.

In Michigan, prices dropped about 20 cents to an average of $3.24 per gallon, which is 85 cents less than this time last month but still 4 cents higher than this time last year.

AAA reports data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand remained low and gas stocks increased.

However, GasBuddy said that an oil spill from the Keystone Pipeline last week could have an effect on Midwest refineries soon, which could increase prices.

"Michigan motorists have seen gas prices steadily decline for the past five weeks with some metro areas seeing prices even lower than this time last year," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "As demand remains low and stocks grow, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decrease through this week."