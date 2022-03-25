Avian influenza confirmed in wild birds in Macomb, Monroe and St. Clair counties

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced that highly pathogenic avian influenza was confirmed in wild birds in Macomb, Monroe and St. Clair counties.

According to a statement from the Michigan DNR, the disease that can infect free-ranging and domestic poultry was found in free-ranging Canada geese and tundra swans (St. Clair County); in snowy owls (Macomb County); and in a mute swan (Monroe County).

The state had its first detection for highly pathogenic avian influenza in a Kalamazoo County backyard with a non-commercial poultry flock in late February.

"This confirmed positive finding of highly pathogenic avian influenza in wild birds prompts several steps that are informed by Michigan's Surveillance and Response Plan for HPAI in wildlife," said DNR Director Dan Eichinger in a press release. "The DNR and MDARD are working that plan with other experts and stakeholders and taking advantage of every available resource that aims to limit the spread of HPAI."

The DNR says sudden death and high death losses could be indicators of HPAI. Sick birds can also reportedly have symptoms that include but aren’t limited to neurological issues, difficulty walking, lack of appetite, diarrhea or coughing.

Residents who notice death loss of three or more free-ranging birds are asked to report it to the DNR by calling 517-336-5030 or through its Eyes in the Field app.

With domestic poultry issues, you can contact MDARD at 800-292-3939.

The Michigan DNR is asking poultry owners to minimize the number of people coming in contact with birds, and isolating birds from wild birds, as well as disinfecting hands and clothing after coming into contact with poultry.

According to the DNR, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the risk is low to people with the HPAI virus.

