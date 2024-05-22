Watch Now
Aviation experts to begin probe of Singapore Airlines turbulence incident that left British man dead

The Boeing 777-300ER aircraft of Singapore Airlines, front, is parked after the SQ321 London-Singapore flight, that encountered severe turbulence, at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, near Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. The Singapore Airlines flight descended 6,000 feet (around 1,800 meters) in about three minutes, the carrier said Tuesday. A British man died and authorities said dozens of passengers were injured, some severely. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Posted at 10:56 AM, May 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-22 10:56:28-04

BANGKOK (AP) — Aviation investigators have arrived in Bangkok to learn how and why severe turbulence sent a Singapore Airlines plane into a sudden dive that tossed passengers and crew around the cabin, leaving a British man dead and dozens others injured.

Twenty people remained in intensive care in hospital after Flight SQ321, which was flying from London’s Heathrow airport to Singapore, hit the turbulence Tuesday over the Andaman Sea.

The Boeing 777, which carried 211 passengers and 18 crew members, descended 6,000 feet in about three minutes.

The captain diverted the plane to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, where medical teams evaluated those aboard and sent over 80 to hospital

