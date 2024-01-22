Avril Lavigne bringing 'Greatest Hits' tour to metro Detroit in September

One of the biggest names in pop punk is going on tour in 2024 across the country and playing her greatest hits.

The Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits Tour will come to Pine Knob Music Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 7. She'll be bringing Simple Plan and Girlfriends on the top.

The Canadian rocker last went on tour in 2022-2023 but didn't play in metro Detroit. The closest show she had was across the border in Windsor.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. and there will be a vaiety of VIP packages and experiences for fans.