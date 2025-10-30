Award-winning NYC restaurateur opening new restaurant in Hudson's Detroit building

DETROIT (WXYZ) — An acclaimed restaurateur and chef from New York City will open a new restaurant in Downtown Detroit next year.

Union Square Hospitality Group (USHG) announced that the restaurant from Danny Meyer will open inside the Hudson's Detroit building.

The group was founded in 1985 with the opening of its flagship restaurant, Union Square Cafe, and has since expanded to a collection of restaurants that have earned 28 James Beard Awards.

“Detroit is brimming with culture, creativity, and pride,"Meyer said in a statement. “Expanding here – and joining such a dynamic neighborhood – gives us the opportunity to grow and innovate alongside a city that’s constantly in motion. As a proud native Midwesterner, I couldn’t be more excited to plant our flag in Detroit.”

“Bringing USHG to Detroit reflects our deliberate, value-driven approach to growth,” USHG CEO Chip Wade added. “This opening, and our partnership with Bedrock, represents more than just a new restaurant; it’s an opportunity to invest in and contribute to a great American city.”

"Detroit has the best restaurants and chefs in the country, and the arrival of Union Square Hospitality Group signals that the world has taken notice,” Bedrock Senior Vice President of Hospitality Andrew Leber, Senior Vice President of Hospitality added in a statement. “Hudson’s Detroit is creating new and unforgettable experiences for everyone, further solidifying the city as a must-see destination.”

Officials expect to announce more information about the partnership soon.