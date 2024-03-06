Awater Brewery celebrating 313 Day with discounts & other Detroit brands

Atwater Brewery along the Detroit Riverfront is celebrating 313 Day on March 13 with discounted beers and other Detroit brands.

According to the brewery, people can get $3.13 pints and food deals on Wednesday, March 13 at the taphouse at 237 Joseph Campau.

They are also working with other Detroit brands for the celebration, including Faygo, Better Made, 313 Chips, Bon Bon Bon, McClure's Pickles, Empacho Detroit and Hell Fire Detroit.

“It is certainly an exciting time to be a Detroiter. In the shadows of the Detroit Lions playoff run, and with the Sweet 16 and NFL Draft on the horizon, there is more to celebrate in our city than ever before; but for those of us who have been here, we know that this spotlight didn’t just come overnight, it was earned by the hardworking people who keep our city moving forward every day," Atwater Brewery President Katy McBrady said in a statement.

The celebration will start at 5 p.m. and people can win a Detroit-themed basket with items including Detroit Tigers tickets, Hell Fire Detroit hot sauces, an Atwater gift card, 313 Chips, Bon Bon Bon chocolates, McClure’s Pickles and Bloody Mary Mix and Detroit Hustles Harder swag.

Discounted food items for $3.13 include a Detroit coney dog, fried chicken sliders, fried pickles and chips and beer cheese.

Bon Bon Bon will offer Detroit-style chocolates for $3.13 and Empacho Detroit will have empanadas for $3.13.