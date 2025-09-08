Baby chimpanzee born at Detroit Zoo named Nakili

(WXYZ) — The baby chimpanzee born at the Detroit Zoo on the Fourth of July has been named Nakili, the zoo announced on Monday.

According to the zoo, the name was chosen as they fit it was fitting because Nakili is the perfect copy of her mother, Nyani, who is also a twin.

"As she grows, baby Nakili will also learn to copy her mom's behaviors, which will ultimately allow her to thrive in the chimpanzee troop," the zoo said. "As a first-time mom, this is an important time for Nyani as she learns to navigate with her little bundle. Baby Nakili is now two months old and weighs around five pounds. She is nursing well, hitting her milestones and has even spent time in the outdoor habitat with her mom."

Nyani, 34, gave birth to Nakili on the Fourth of July, her first baby.